Cesar Chavez Middle School to close beginning Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday evening, Alonzo McAdoo, principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School, sent a message to Cesar Chavez families and employees stating that as a result of increased COVID-19 cases, “Cesar Chavez Middle School will transition to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow (Monday, Dec. 14), and the campus will remain closed to in-person instruction through winter break. We will reopen for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5.”

This comes after the most recent cases of “more than nearly 30 employees, including more than 20 teachers, will be out until winter break.”

The principle added, “if you need technical assistance with your student’s Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.”

