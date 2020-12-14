Child, 9, dies in rollover on Texas highway

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.

Police say just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 75 near FM 84.

A car headed north on Highway 75 left the road, entered the median and rolled over once.

A 9-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and another child were taken to a local hospital.

Police don’t know why the driver veered off the road.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers assisted in the investigation on scene.

