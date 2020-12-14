Advertisement

Child, 9, dies in rollover on Texas highway

A 9-year-old is dead after a rollover crash on a Texas highway that sent two adults and another...
A 9-year-old is dead after a rollover crash on a Texas highway that sent two adults and another child to a hospital. (File)(KY3)
By KXII
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.

Police say just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 75 near FM 84.

A car headed north on Highway 75 left the road, entered the median and rolled over once.

A 9-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and another child were taken to a local hospital.

Police don’t know why the driver veered off the road.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers assisted in the investigation on scene.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find 3 dead inside local home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Central Texas county courthouse closed because of COVID-19
Authorities say a Houston police officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside the...
Officer shoots man armed with knife in Texas hospital parking garage
The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday to health care workers in...
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Texas