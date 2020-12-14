COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Central Texas

(KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of five more Bell County residents including a Temple man in his 80s, a Killeen woman in her 90s, two Temple men in their 60s, and a Harker Heights woman in her 60s, the Bell County Health District reported Monday afternoon.

The health district reported 224 new confirmed cases of the virus Monday and an active case count of 1,759.

The national death toll increased to more than 300,000 Monday.

