Advertisement

Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask

By KMGH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – What was supposed to be a trip to visit family and friends ended in frustration for a Colorado couple.

Eliz Fulop and her husband Erhard Orban said this wasn’t their first time traveling with their 2-year-old daughter during the pandemic.

They always fly United Airlines.

“We flew in October. That was the last time we flew with her,” Fulop said.

“And no problem. They’ve just been so nice, like, ‘Do you need us to bring her a snack, or a coloring book?’”

But a recent trip was different. Their 2-year-old was required to wear a mask during the flight, something the parents said they tried to help her with.

“My goal was not to cause a scene,” Orban said. “The harder I tried to put the mask on, the more she was screaming.”

After the plane left the gate, they heard a message.

“The pilot came back on the radio and said, ‘We have a customer issue that we have to take care of. It’s going to take 10 or 15 minutes,’” Orban said.

When the family questioned United, they said they were simply told those were the guidelines.

In a statement, United Airlines said in part: “The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard 2 and older wears a mask.”

Similar guidelines are also in place at Delta and Southwest.

United said the family’s bags were returned and their money was refunded, and that they’re welcome to fly with United again in the future.

“Watching that is really hard as a mother,” Fulop said of the incident. “Also knowing that we put (our daughter) through that.”

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find 3 dead inside local home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Sec. Alex Azar: Pfizer cold storage
Sec. Alex Azar: Pfizer cold storage
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
Sec. Alex Azar on formula for determining how many doses go to each state.
Sec. Alex Azar: where art the vaccines going?
LIVE: Surgeon general, HHS sec. hold COVID vaccine event