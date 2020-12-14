First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Texas

DALLAS (AP) - The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were being administered to health care workers Monday in Dallas.

Four sites in Texas are receiving 19,500 doses of the vaccine Monday.

In Dallas, an employee who cleans the emergency room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center was the first to receive the vaccination shortly after 10 a.m.

The vaccine was also being delivered Monday to sites in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

State officials say another 75,000 doses are set to be delivered Tuesday to 19 sites in the state.

Almost 6,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to three hospitals in Bell and McLennan counties during the first week of distribution, according to a schedule released by the Department of State Health Services.

Scott & White Medical Center in Temple will receive 3,000 doses and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco will each receive 975.

