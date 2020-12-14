Advertisement

Jacket Weather Continues!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It’s been another chilly day across Central Texas, but fortunately we didn’t have the blustery winds today like we did on Sunday!  It will stay chilly this evening, with temperatures quickly dropping into the 30s.  As we move through the overnight hours we will start to see low clouds filter back into our area, and we will likely start out Tuesday morning with overcast skies.  Some light showers will be possible throughout the day on Tuesday, but I don’t expect it to add up to much.  I will stay cool once again on Tuesday, with highs struggling to make it into the low 50s.

Another cold front will move through on Tuesday.  That front will clear the skies out, and will reinforce the cold weather that we have in place.  Highs will stay in the 50s through Thursday, but we will see highs gradually warm-up some by the weekend.

