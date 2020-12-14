Advertisement

Officer shoots man armed with knife in Texas hospital parking garage

Authorities say a Houston police officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside the...
Authorities say a Houston police officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside the Ben Taub Hospital parking garage early Monday.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) - Authorities say a Houston police officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside the Ben Taub Hospital parking garage early Monday.

The officer was off-duty and working as a security guard.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Houston’s police chief said the man had wanted to check himself into the hospital because he was in psychological distress.

He had been cutting himself, leaving a pool of blood on the ground by his truck.

When the off-duty police officer found the suspect, the man walked toward the officer with knife.

The officer ordered him to stop and drop the weapon, then fired when the man began running toward him.

The suspect was able to get up and then tried to take the officer’s truck.

He was cuffed and taken inside the hospital for surgery.

The officer was not injured.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find 3 dead inside local home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Central Texas county courthouse closed because of COVID-19
A 9-year-old is dead after a rollover crash on a Texas highway that sent two adults and another...
Child, 9, dies in rollover on Texas highway
The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday to health care workers in...
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Texas