Officer shoots man armed with knife in Texas hospital parking garage

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) - Authorities say a Houston police officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside the Ben Taub Hospital parking garage early Monday.

The officer was off-duty and working as a security guard.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Houston’s police chief said the man had wanted to check himself into the hospital because he was in psychological distress.

He had been cutting himself, leaving a pool of blood on the ground by his truck.

When the off-duty police officer found the suspect, the man walked toward the officer with knife.

The officer ordered him to stop and drop the weapon, then fired when the man began running toward him.

The suspect was able to get up and then tried to take the officer’s truck.

He was cuffed and taken inside the hospital for surgery.

The officer was not injured.

