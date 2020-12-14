Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $75,000, charged with five counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of credit or debit card abuse after Killeen officers served a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Nolan Avenue and found several stolen vehicles including a Mercedes Benz on the property.

The officers served the warrant after the Travis County Sheriff’s Office contacted Killeen police for help in locating the stolen 2008 silver Mercedes whose GPS tracker showed the vehicle to be in the backyard of the home, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

Officers found the Mercedes as well as another vehicle in the driveway of the home that had been stolen in Copperas Cove.

They obtained a search warrant for the home and recovered two firearms reported stolen in Harker Heights, narcotics, the keys to the stolen vehicles and a large amount of identifying information, Miramontez said.

Smith, who was in the home with another woman and the woman’s 17-month-old son, was arrested after officers determined she was named in outstanding warrants from the Belton, Nolanville and Harker Heights police departments, Miramontez said.

