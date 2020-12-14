Positive COVID-19 tests leave local city hall understaffed

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Robinson residents may encounter delays if they have business at city hall after several employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“These employees are currently at home in quarantine and trying to get well, which puts us extremely understaffed to handle the day to day operations for the city,” officials said in a post on the city’s website Monday.

“Due to this, you may experience delays with your calls being answered and/or returned. There will also be delays in processing utility payments, activating new services, and submitting disconnects.”

Officials were asking residents to have patience Monday.

