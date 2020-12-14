Advertisement

Texas reports more than 8,000 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient. Across...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient. Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals with patients and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Texas reports more than 8,000 new case of COVID-19 and another 111 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health officials reported 6,479 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,671 probable cases Sunday.

That brings the official totals to more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the virus and 23,911 deaths.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says more than 9,200 Texans were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find three dead inside home
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
AMBER ALERT DISCONTINUED for missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash

Latest News

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
Cesar Chavez Middle School will transition to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow...
Cesar Chavez Middle School to close beginning Monday
Students will transition to At Home Learning from December 14 -17, 2020. . Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Clements/Parsons Elementary will transition to At Home Learning starting Monday
First COVID vaccines shipped across US
First COVID vaccines shipped across US