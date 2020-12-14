Advertisement

Waco ISD holds more COVID-19 testing

Waco ISD held another COVID-19 testing drive-thru on Sunday afternoon.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD held another COVID-19 testing drive-thru on Sunday afternoon.

The district was able to test more than 300 people at University High School and had results return within a half-hour time frame after testing.

The testing comes days after the district announced the closing of South Waco Elementary School due to an increase in cases.

Officials say going forward, their biggest concern is not catching these before students return to the classroom in January.

“I would assume that we’ll see an increase,” said Director of Health Services Rhiannon Settles.

“We will put together testing sites before we come back from the break for students and staff to access. We’ll also test as many staff as we can during our staff development days before the students come back.”

Staff and students are encouraged to socially distance and remain vigilant during the Christmas holiday.

The district says they’ll continue to host as much testing as they can for the remainder of the school year.

