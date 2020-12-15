Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas baby believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Amber Alert photos
Amber Alert photos(Texas DPS)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning for Jaivan A’mere Simpson, 1, believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with dark blue or black sweatpants, police said.

Police are looking for Jada Williams, 22, in connection to the abduction.

She wears eyeglasses with black frames, has shoulder length hair, tattoos in both arms,

Williams is believed to be driving a silver-colored 2017 Hyundai Elanta with temporary tag number 86290G6.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest
Maria Mata
Local police find missing teen

Latest News

Lacy Lakeview Police Officer Thomas Beasley was brought to tears during a ceremony in his honor...
Lacy Lakeview: Officer honored with quilt of service shines positive spotlight on police
File Photo
Industry publication: H-E-B is 2020 ‘Grocer of the Year’
More than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to Baylor Scott & White in Temple on...
Baylor Scott & White in Temple to give COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers
MGN image
Convicted sex offender, person of interest in case of runaway teen, in custody