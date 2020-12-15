Advertisement

Baylor Scott & White in Temple to give COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers

More than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to Baylor Scott & White in Temple on...
More than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to Baylor Scott & White in Temple on Tuesday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - More than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to Baylor Scott & White in Temple on Tuesday.

The doses are part of 75,000 to be delivered to 19 sites in the state.

“We’re very excited to be able to start this process in a very hopeful time during this pandemic, said Dr. Tresa McNeal.

The first round of vaccines will be delivered Tuesday and additional shipments will be arriving in other Baylor Scott & White campuses later this week.

McNeal says the public shouldn’t worry if there are enough doses to go around.

“Our freezers here do store the appropriate recommended degree for this vaccine and we’re able to have the capacity to store tens of thousands of doses,” she said.

“So, we don’t anticipate any challenges or losses of this vaccine in our distribution in a quick manner.”

While she admits the fight with COVID-19 is far from over, McNeal says she’s proud of the work done by the healthcare community.

“I think one of the biggest things we’ve seen is a sense of teamwork,” she said.

“It’s been a very challenging time but very meaningful in that sense.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find 3 dead inside local home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies

Latest News

File Photo
Industry publication: H-E-B is 2020 ‘Grocer of the Year’
MGN image
Convicted sex offender, person of interest in case of runaway teen, in custody
City, county leaders hope for direct disbursements, more flexibility in next coronavirus relief...
Covid Relief Package
Lawmakers in Washington are expected to settle on a new coronavirus relief bill this week which...
City, county leaders hope for direct disbursements, more flexibility in next coronavirus relief bill