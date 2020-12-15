Baylor Scott & White in Temple to give COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - More than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to Baylor Scott & White in Temple on Tuesday.

The doses are part of 75,000 to be delivered to 19 sites in the state.

“We’re very excited to be able to start this process in a very hopeful time during this pandemic, said Dr. Tresa McNeal.

The first round of vaccines will be delivered Tuesday and additional shipments will be arriving in other Baylor Scott & White campuses later this week.

McNeal says the public shouldn’t worry if there are enough doses to go around.

“Our freezers here do store the appropriate recommended degree for this vaccine and we’re able to have the capacity to store tens of thousands of doses,” she said.

“So, we don’t anticipate any challenges or losses of this vaccine in our distribution in a quick manner.”

While she admits the fight with COVID-19 is far from over, McNeal says she’s proud of the work done by the healthcare community.

“I think one of the biggest things we’ve seen is a sense of teamwork,” she said.

“It’s been a very challenging time but very meaningful in that sense.”

