Central Texas man, 67, charged with child indecency in incident involving girl, 6

Donald Trull was taken to the McLennan County Jail.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) – Hewitt police arrested a 67-year-old Central Texas man Tuesday on a warrant charging indecency with a child by contact in connection with an incident involving a 6-year-old girl.

Donald Trull was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

According to an affidavit submitted for the warrant, on Dec. 8 the girl’s mother told police she saw Trull whisper something into the girl’s ear and later asked her daughter what he said.

The girl told her mother Trull “had asked her to pull his pants down,” the affidavit says.

During a forensic interview the girl said she had pulled Trull’s pants down and had touched his genitals, the affidavit says.

Trull later told an investigator the girl did touch his genitals and said “it felt good,” according to the affidavit.

