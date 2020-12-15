Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) – Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD.

The district’s schools will close Wednesday and will remain closed through the Christmas holiday.

We are seeing an upward trend in our cases at each campus and while we are not currently over the threshold that would mandate a shutdown, we feel it is in the best interest over our entire district to close early,” Superintendent Joe Craig said in a message to parents.

“Trying to have remote instruction a few days before Christmas Break would not be very productive, so we won’t even attempt this,” he said.

The district’s basketball teams will play scheduled games despite the early closure.

Classes resume on Jan. 6.

