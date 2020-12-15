Advertisement

City, county leaders hope for direct disbursements, more flexibility in next coronavirus relief bill

By Matt Zdun and Matt Zdun
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lawmakers in Washington are expected to settle on a new coronavirus relief bill this week which could include additional funding for cities and counties.

Local leaders hope that funding will come in the form of direct disbursements from the federal government instead of being allocated through the state.

During previous rounds of funding, large jurisdictions — those with at least 500,000 people — received direct funding from the Federal Government almost immediately.

However, jurisdictions with fewer than 500,000 people including Waco, Killeen, Temple and Belton had to wait for the Texas Division of Emergency Management to distribute funds.

That slowed down the disbursement of funds, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

“It took us longer because we didn’t get those funds as quickly as others,” Blackburn told KWTX.

“At the end of the day, that just meant that those businesses in Bell County could’ve received those funds a lot quicker and a lot faster.”

Waco City Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said Waco has only been reimbursed for about a fifth of the $7.6 million it initially spent to keep the city running during the pandemic.

But she noted that if it were a larger city, it would have received the funds right off the bat.

“There are so many communities that do not have direct opportunity,” Barefield said.

“It’s not like COVID skips them or affects them less because they have fewer people.”

Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty also would like to see more jurisdictions receive direct payments and more flexibility to spend the funds.

“Streamlining the process and potentially looking at more flexibility or a broader range of categories that that federal assistance money can be used for local governments . . . Those would be the two main things for this next round,” Garretty said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find 3 dead inside local home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

MGN image
Convicted sex offender in custody, was person of interest in case of runaway Killeen teen
City, county leaders hope for direct disbursements, more flexibility in next coronavirus relief...
Covid Relief Package
COVID-19 contributed to the death of a Central Texas state prison inmate, the Texas Department...
COVID-19 contributed to death of Central Texas prison inmate
The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 600 Monday. (File)
Regional COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 600, statewide toll nears 24,000