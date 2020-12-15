Cold Front Arrives Today, Could Bring Some Rain

Today’s weather will be a mixed bag for Central Texas depending on where you live! Our next cold front and storm system swings through today and may bring some of us cloudy skies, isolated showers, and cold temperatures. Others may see morning fog, late-day sun, and warmer temperatures. Across the board, temperatures will start out in the mid 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies overhead. Near and west of Highway 281, some morning fog and drizzle is possible through about 10 AM. As today’s storm system swings through, it could kick up a few isolated light showers, mainly near and east of I-35. The best potential for rain will be during the morning and midday hours, but a few sprinkles are possible east of I-35 in the afternoon. We’ll also have another low chance of a stray shower near I-35 between 7 PM and 9 PM. Temperatures today will be widely varied. Cloudy skies nearly all day near and east of I-35 will keep highs in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. Some late-day sunshine is expected west of I-35 where temperatures may boost into the upper 50s and low 60s before sunset.

Some fog west of I-35, mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, but sunshine possible for some! (KWTX)

After today’s front moves through, we’ll spend a few days in chilly territory! Morning temperatures will be close to freezing Wednesday morning with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s late in the day. Despite morning temperatures in the upper 20s Thursday morning, late-day highs should warm close to 60°. We have another potential for rain late Friday and early Saturday with our next cold front. Saturday’s front won’t bring a huge drop in temperatures because we’ll likely be in the mid-to-upper 60s for much of next week! Another storm system is set to arrive mid-week next week and could bring us some rain and chilly temperatures as we approach Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Right now, it’s likely the front will move through on December 23rd, but it’s entire possibly to see that system move in on Christmas Eve itself. It currently only carries a 20% rain chances, but we’ll likely see those rain odds climb over the coming days.

