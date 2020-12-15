Advertisement

Convicted sex offender in custody, was person of interest in case of runaway Killeen teen

MGN image
MGN image(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday arrested Shaukhiem Griffin, 26, of Killeen, after an investigation sparked by the disappearance of Irma Perez, 16, of Killeen.

Griffin is charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the 4100 block Elms Run Circle in Killeen.

Griffin was a person of interest in connection with Perez’s disappearance, police said.

Perez is now in contact with her family and police said she “is not considered endangered at this time.”

Investigators are working to reunite Perez with her family.

It remains unclear whether Griffin will be charged in connection to the teen’s disappearance.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find 3 dead inside local home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

City, county leaders hope for direct disbursements, more flexibility in next coronavirus relief...
Covid Relief Package
Lawmakers in Washington are expected to settle on a new coronavirus relief bill this week which...
City, county leaders hope for direct disbursements, more flexibility in next coronavirus relief bill
COVID-19 contributed to the death of a Central Texas state prison inmate, the Texas Department...
COVID-19 contributed to death of Central Texas prison inmate
The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 600 Monday. (File)
Regional COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 600, statewide toll nears 24,000