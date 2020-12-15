Convicted sex offender in custody, was person of interest in case of runaway Killeen teen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday arrested Shaukhiem Griffin, 26, of Killeen, after an investigation sparked by the disappearance of Irma Perez, 16, of Killeen.

Griffin is charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the 4100 block Elms Run Circle in Killeen.

Griffin was a person of interest in connection with Perez’s disappearance, police said.

Perez is now in contact with her family and police said she “is not considered endangered at this time.”

Investigators are working to reunite Perez with her family.

It remains unclear whether Griffin will be charged in connection to the teen’s disappearance.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.