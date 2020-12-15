COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Bell County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Five more Bell County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the Bell County Public Health District reported Tuesday.

The deaths of a Temple man in his 70s, a Temple man in his 50s, a Killeen man in his 70s, a Temple woman in her 70s and a Killeen woman in her 50s increased the virus’ toll in the county to 140, according to local data.

The health district reported 116 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, 79 of them new, raising the county’s total to 10,536.

A total of 8,762 patients have recovered.

