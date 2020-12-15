COVID-19 contributed to death of Central Texas prison inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Preliminary autopsy results indicate COVID-19 was a contributing cause of the death of Ashley Rodriguez, 32, an inmate at the Hobby Unit in Marlin, who was diagnosed with the virus on Sept. 19, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Monday.

Rodriguez, who had pre-existing medical conditions, died on Nov. 1 at a hospital in Temple.

She had served six years of a 75-year sentence out of Nueces County.

At least two other inmates at Central Texas prison units diagnosed with the virus have died.

Inmate Gloria Proo, 55, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, died on Sept. 11 at Hospital Galveston.

Proo, who had served three years of an 88-year sentence out of Bexar County at the Christina Melton Crain state prison unit in Gatesville, was confirmed to have the virus on Aug. 29 and was taken to Hospital Galveston the same day.

Nathaniel Washington, 56, who was inmate at the Hughes Unit in Gatesville, died on Aug. 19, three days after he was taken to a local hospital after testing positive for the virus.

An autopsy found that although Washington had a number of pre-existing conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of death.

Washington had served more than seven years of a 99-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

To date the deaths of 172 inmates have been connected to COVID-19 and 17 others are under investigation.

Twenty-six prison system employees diagnosed with the virus have also died.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.