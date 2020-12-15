Advertisement

Endangered missing person alert issued for Texas man with intellectual disability

Juan Miguel Saucedo was last seen at around noon on Sunday Dec. 13.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Public safety issued an endangered missing person alert Tuesday afternoon for an intellectually disabled San Antonio man who uses and wheelchair and whose health and safety may be at risk.

Juan Miguel Saucedo was last seen at around noon on Sunday in the 3000 block of Belgium in San Antonio.

He’s 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray hat and a white face mask.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

