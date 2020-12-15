Advertisement

FBI says agent shot person aboard train outside Washington

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - An FBI agent shot someone aboard a subway train just outside Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. aboard a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority train near the Medical Center station in Bethesda, Maryland.

The FBI said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the agent to open fire.

Metro spokesperson Ian Jannetta said the agency’s transit police force was also investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. In a statement, the FBI said it “takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously” and an internal investigation had also been launched.

