He dropped to one knee at area Christmas light drive-thru; fortunately she said ‘yes’

WEST, Texas (KWTX) – She thought she was hopping out of her boyfriend’s Jeep to take a quick selfie at a popular drive-thru Christmas light display in West, but Marsha Ellis of Gholson got the surprise of her life when he passed on the picture and popped the question, instead.

Marsha said “yes” to Christopher Maler of West as the couple drove through the final light tunnel of Lights of West, which features more than a mile of lights with 100-plus scenes just off Interstate 35.

“He insisted on doing date night here and he also insisted on stopping and taking a picture in that last tunnel,” Marsha said.

Marsha at first insisted they shouldn’t stop.

She was worried about upsetting the occupants of the cars lined up behind them.

“I was like ‘no, no, no, no. The car behind us is going to be so mad,’” she said.

With a little nudging, Marsha gave in.

Chris stopped the jeep at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the light tunnel, Marsha hopped out, and rushed to meet him in front of the vehicle, holding up her phone for a quick selfie.

But as soon as she snapped it, Chris went down on one knee.

“He said ‘Marsha Cleo, will you marry me?’ And I said yes,” Marsha said with a laugh.

Family members waiting outside the Temple recorded video of the proposal.

The 21-year-old bride-to-be was so preoccupied checking out her new ring she initially missed the hand-painted sign Chris had posted a few feet away that said, “Marsha Cleo, will you marry me? Love Chris.”

The newly engaged couple took the sign with them and posed for more photos next to the 20-foot-tall Santa Claus where thousands of visitors have snapped pictures as they leave the light park.

The engagement location is personal to the couple.

Both work in the Ready Brew food trailer parked by the giant Santa Claus to serve visitors at the end of their tour.

Marsha and Chris say they plan to tie the knot sometime in 2022.

“I am beyond excited for our engagement,” Marsha said.

“When I met Chris I knew he was the one and I’m glad it’s finally happening. It feels sort of unreal.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.