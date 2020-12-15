Advertisement

Indiana-Purdue cancel rivalry game again; Frisco Bowl called off

Indiana players sing the school song to their fans after an NCAA college football game win...
Indiana players sing the school song to their fans after an NCAA college football game win against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Friday night’s rescheduled football game between No. 7 Indiana and Purdue has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19.

It’s the second time in two weeks the annual contest for the Old Oaken Bucket was scrapped.

It is the first time it won’t be played since a two-year hiatus in 1918 and 1919.

Approximately 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled, including the Frisco Bowl between SMU and UTSA scheduled for Saturday.

MU had to withdraw from the game about 25 miles from its Dallas campus because of the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest
Maria Mata
Missing teenager who was focus of local police search found safe

Latest News

Mart
Mart high school run through signs continue to impress
mart
Strong sign game: Mart High School run though signs continue to impress
Baylor officials are scheduled to appear before the NCAA Committee on Infractions for a hearing...
Baylor officials scheduled for 2-day appearance before NCAA infractions committee
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School