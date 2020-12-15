Indiana-Purdue cancel rivalry game again; Frisco Bowl called off

(AP) - Friday night’s rescheduled football game between No. 7 Indiana and Purdue has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19.

It’s the second time in two weeks the annual contest for the Old Oaken Bucket was scrapped.

It is the first time it won’t be played since a two-year hiatus in 1918 and 1919.

Approximately 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled, including the Frisco Bowl between SMU and UTSA scheduled for Saturday.

MU had to withdraw from the game about 25 miles from its Dallas campus because of the pandemic.

