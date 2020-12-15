Industry publication: H-E-B is 2020 ‘Grocer of the Year’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Grocery Dive named Texas-based grocer H-E-B as its 2020 “Grocer of the Year” for its preparation ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, which it says became “the stuff of industry legend” and “showed it can move mountains.”

“H-E-B maintained a steady hand amid the chaos that eventually struck Texas and the rest of the U.S.,” Grocery Dive said.

“Its stores experienced empty shelves just like other retailers, but it kept supplies strong in core categories like meat, produce and dairy, in no small part thanks to owning many of its own manufacturing plants and having strategically placed warehouses throughout the Lone Star State.”

Pedro Reyes, an associate professor of supply chain management at Baylor, told Grocery Dive that H-E-B’s “strategically located” distribution facilities helped keep it ahead of the game.

The publication detailed how H-E-B “got creative” in order to meet its customers demands during the pandemic, for example, relying on a beer distributor to ship eggs to its stores.

