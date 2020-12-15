Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco lawyer was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor.

Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman Tuesday morning.

Layman, 33, a 2014 Baylor Law School graduate, was arrested on June 20, 2019 and was charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor.

He was released the same day after he posted a $9,000 bond.

In September 2019 he was named in a three-count indictment charging criminal solicitation of a minor.

Layman pleaded guilty to one count on Oct. 20, open to the court and without a recommendation from the district attorney, spokesman Tom Needham said.

The charges stem from an investigation that started after the 14-year-old girl’s mother told an investigator on May 14, 2019 she was concerned about text messages her daughter was receiving from Layman, the affidavit says.

She said she had contacted Layman after her daughter was harassed at school.

“According to the mother, Layman asked for the child’s phone number to discuss the harassment with her,” the affidavit said.

Conversations between the two started in early May 2019, investigators say.

In those conversations, Layman also discussed personal matters with the girl, the affidavit says.

“Throughout the communication, Layman talked with her about partying, providing him with lap dances and discussing making out with her,” the affidavit says.

“He told her ‘I’m gonna make it my mission to teach you to party’ and began to discuss consuming alcohol with her.”

On May 15, 2019 the investigator, “assumed the identity of the child at the request of the mother” and began to communicate with Layman through text messages, the affidavit says.

“During communications with Layman, he has indicated he wants to engage in masturbation with the child, as well as oral, sex,” the affidavit said.

“During the communications we also discussed sexual intercourse and the positions he wanted to engage in during the intercourse,” the affidavit said.

Layman was licensed on March 12, 2015, and has no public disciplinary history, according to online State Bar of Texas records.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.