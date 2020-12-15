Advertisement

Local police looking for missing teen believed to be in danger

Maria Mata
Maria Mata(Waco Police)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager listed as a runaway.

Maria Mata’s parents are worried she is in danger, police said.

The girl is from Houston but is visiting family in Waco.

She is 5′4″ tall, weights about 115 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen at a home in the the 1300 block of Chattanooga in Waco.

