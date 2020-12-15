Murder suspect arrested in Texas bolts from transport van after stop at McDonald’s

GARY, Ind. - A man charged with murder who was arrested in Texas escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s in Gary, Ind.

Lake County, Ind., Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says Leon Taylor, 22, was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wis., when Taylor fled at around 3 p.m. Monday in Gary.

Taylor escaped despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg.

A manhunt by Gary and Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape.

He remained at large Tuesday.

Law enforcement in Dallas County arrested a 22-year-old man and soon learned he was a suspect in a Chicago murder. But getting Leon Taylor back up north to face the charges has proved complicated and dangerous.

