Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in Texas bolts from transport van after stop at McDonald’s

Leon Taylor, 22, was being transported from Texas to Lake County, Ind., when he escaped.
Leon Taylor, 22, was being transported from Texas to Lake County, Ind., when he escaped.(Law enforcement photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. - A man charged with murder who was arrested in Texas escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s in Gary, Ind.

Lake County, Ind., Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says Leon Taylor, 22, was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wis., when Taylor fled at around 3 p.m. Monday in Gary.

Taylor escaped despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg.

A manhunt by Gary and Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape.

He remained at large Tuesday.

Law enforcement in Dallas County arrested a 22-year-old man and soon learned he was a suspect in a Chicago murder. But getting Leon Taylor back up north to face the charges has proved complicated and dangerous.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest
Maria Mata
Missing teenager who was focus of local police search found safe

Latest News

Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor
Baylor Scott and White Temple
Local Hospital Receives COVID Vaccines
Elsa Ramírez and her daughters Josseline, 11, and Francheska, 4, have managed to stay housed in...
Eviction moratorium expires soon, but thousands of Texans are still not able to afford rent
Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. (File)
Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district