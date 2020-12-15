Advertisement

Texas organizations to benefit from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s $4.2B charity

Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, on Tuesday announced her second major charitable contribution of the year and the Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries is among the 384 organizations that will get a portion of the $4.2 billion donation.

Scott said the team tasked with finding the organizations that will benefit focused on “those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.”

Meals on Wheels Central Texas, based in Austin, and several other organizations throughout Texas will also benefit.

“The pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott wrote in a Medium post, which includes the list of the hundreds of organizations that will benefit.

“Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

