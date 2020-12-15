Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old co-host of “The Talk” tweeted that she was hospitalized briefly and is now in isolation. Her symptoms are unknown at this point.

Osbourne’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative.

Another co-host of the talk show, Carrie Ann Inaba, announced last week that she also tested positive for the virus. She said she had a fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” is currently on a hiatus.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest
Maria Mata
Local police find missing teen

Latest News

Lacy Lakeview Police Officer Thomas Beasley was brought to tears during a ceremony in his honor...
Lacy Lakeview: Officer honored with quilt of service shines positive spotlight on police
In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards
Amber Alert photos
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas baby believed to be in ‘grave danger’
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot