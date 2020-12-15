Advertisement

Strong sign game: Mart High School run though signs continue to impress

By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Mart High School football team is about to play in their fourth-straight state championship, with a chance to join elite company. Only four teams in UIL history have won four state championships in a row.

Mart’s performance in the semifinal was outstanding coming away with a 27 point win, but so was this sign that said “You Can’t Mask a Champion”.

That sign was created by the Mart cheer team.

The cheer team says they spend 4-6 hours per sign, but even more time for the signs they will be bringing to the state championship on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find 3 dead inside local home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies

Latest News

Mart
Mart high school run through signs continue to impress
Baylor officials are scheduled to appear before the NCAA Committee on Infractions for a hearing...
Baylor officials scheduled for 2-day appearance before NCAA infractions committee
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun...
NCAA to play women’s basketball Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas