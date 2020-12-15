Strong sign game: Mart High School run though signs continue to impress

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Mart High School football team is about to play in their fourth-straight state championship, with a chance to join elite company. Only four teams in UIL history have won four state championships in a row.

Mart’s performance in the semifinal was outstanding coming away with a 27 point win, but so was this sign that said “You Can’t Mask a Champion”.

That sign was created by the Mart cheer team.

The cheer team says they spend 4-6 hours per sign, but even more time for the signs they will be bringing to the state championship on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.