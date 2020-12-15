Advertisement

Students at another local school shift to remote instruction

Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the week. (File)(AP)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the week because of the number of sick and quarantined employees, Superintendent Joe Kucera advised parents in an email Tuesday.

“Due to the number of employees home sick and required to be quarantined, we can no longer adequately supervise and provide meaningful in-person instruction to students,” he said in the email.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday showed three primary school employees have tested positive for the virus.

On-campus instruction resumes on Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday.

