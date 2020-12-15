Texas driver’s license expiration date waiver ends in April

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The waiver granted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March on expiration dates for Texas driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner permits, state ID cards and election identification certificates expires on April 14, 2020, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday urged those who need to renew to make appointments now.

To expedite renewals, the hours of designated offices will be extended starting on Jan. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Saturday is the last day for Saturday appointments at many offices across the state.

Many residents are eligible to renew licenses and ID cards online or by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

Those who must renew in person must make appointments, using an online appointment scheduler through which appointments may be booked for as much as six months in advance.

