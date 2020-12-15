U.S. stocks end mostly lower after an early rally evaporates

(AP) - Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.

In the U.S., investors are waiting to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while in Europe talks continue on trying to reach a trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4%. It was up as much as 0.9% earlier.

The index is coming off its worst weekly performance since Halloween, and extended its losing streak to four consecutive trading days.

Treasury yields rose.

