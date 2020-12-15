Advertisement

U.S. stocks end mostly lower after an early rally evaporates

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.
Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.

In the U.S., investors are waiting to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while in Europe talks continue on trying to reach a trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4%. It was up as much as 0.9% earlier.

The index is coming off its worst weekly performance since Halloween, and extended its losing streak to four consecutive trading days.

Treasury yields rose.

