Advertisement

Vaccination of healthcare workers begins at one local hospital

Healthcare workers at one Central Texas hospital were receiving the first of two doses of the...
Healthcare workers at one Central Texas hospital were receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. (File)(POOL)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Healthcare workers at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple were receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in Texas Monday and the hospital received its first allocation of 3,900 doses on Tuesday.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco are each due to receive 975 doses of the vaccine this week.

Frontline populations will be the first to receive the vaccine, under the state’s vaccination plan.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Maria Mata
Missing teenager who was focus of local police search found safe
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest

Latest News

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of five more Bell County residents. (File)
COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Bell County
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Pandemic is turning us into couch potatoes
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at another local school shift to remote instruction