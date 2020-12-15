Vaccination of healthcare workers begins at one local hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Healthcare workers at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple were receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in Texas Monday and the hospital received its first allocation of 3,900 doses on Tuesday.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco are each due to receive 975 doses of the vaccine this week.

Frontline populations will be the first to receive the vaccine, under the state’s vaccination plan.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.