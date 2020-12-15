Advertisement

Waco: Feeling lonely? Why not foster a pet

By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic means you could be spending your holiday without friends and family, but the Humane Society of Central Texas wants to help you find a furry friend to spend the holidays with.

This year, the animal shelter started Foster Festivus in the hopes of getting as many animals fostered over the holidays as possible.

Paula Rivadeneira, executive director of the humane society, said there are more than 100 animals in the shelter right now.

While that’s not quite the shelter’s capacity, Rivadeneira said there are concerns if more animals come in than are adopted or fostered.

“When our shelter fills up, we have to start making really hard decisions, and that means that some of the animals most at risk, maybe the behaviorally challenged ones, or the ones who have been here the longest will have to be euthanized,” Rivadeneira said.

If you’re interested in fostering an animal, the shelter said the process is easy.

You can head to the shelter without an appointment any time between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. through Dec. 23.

The shelter asks people to bring all people and pets in their household so they can help you make the perfect match.

The shelter can even provide a crate and food if needed.

Rivadeneira said fostering gives the staff a different perspective on the animals that is hard to get when they live in the shelter.

“Fostering is such a critical way to help the shelter, because we have some animals that just are not that adoptable right now,” Rivadeneira said.

“And if they go to a home, they become more adoptable, we see what they’re like with a family, they’re very different when they’re here at the shelter, they get very stressed out, their behaviors are not what they typically would be.”

Rivadeneira said around the holidays, people often give pets as gifts, but that isn’t something the shelter recommends.

At the Humane Society of Central Texas, people are only allowed to adopt a pet as a gift if they bring the person who the pet is for.

Rivadeneira said that way, the shelter can make sure the pet is a good fit and it isn’t brought back after the holidays.

The shelter is asking people to keep the pets through Jan 4.

You can find more information about Foster Festivus on the humane society’s Facebook page.

