Windy Overnight & Several Cold Mornings Ahead

High temperatures today heavily relied on the cloud cover (or lack of) across our area -- sunshine west of I-35 allowed temperatures to warm into the XXXX, but east of I-35 the clouds stuck around and gave us a chilly day, highs only in the XXXX.

We have a cold front that will be mixing things up a bit heading into tomorrow. Any precipitation we’ve had today should dry up by midnight as our winds pick up speed out of the northwest, running in about 10-20mph into tomorrow with the front oozing in. Highs tomorrow only in the upper 40s and low 50s behind the cold front.

An area-wide freeze is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning as winds relax behind the front, so be sure to have a plan for your pets and plants to be inside! Also, if you haven’t already, it’s a good idea to wrap pipes and outdoor faucets as the near or below freezing overnight temperatures continue....

We do have pleasant weather in the forecast later this week though and it’ll last into the coming weekend. Highs by Friday are back into the low to mid 60s. We may see a rain chance with another front Friday into Saturday that could bring us a small rain chance, but that’s just what it is right now -- a small rain chance, about 20% and areas east of I-35 have the highest likelihood of getting said rain.

