Advertisement

Woman who fired gun inside Fort Hood residence with kids present enters guilty plea

A woman who fired a gun inside a Fort Hood residence occupied by two children and sent a bullet...
A woman who fired a gun inside a Fort Hood residence occupied by two children and sent a bullet through a wall into an adjoining home occupied by a neighbor’s child entered a guilty plea Tuesday. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Emily Pait, 31, who prosecutors say fired a pistol on March 10 inside a Fort Hood residence occupied by two children and sent a bullet through a wall into an adjoining home occupied by a neighbor’s child entered a guilty plea Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery C. Manske.

None of the children, all of whom are younger than 15, was injured.

Pait pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of endangering a child and one count of deadly conduct.

She could be sentenced to as much as 10 years in federal prison.

Pait remains free on bond pending sentencing, a date for which has not yet been set.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Maria Mata
Missing teenager who was focus of local police search found safe
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest

Latest News

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, remains in the Bell County Jail.
Man accused of killing 3 at local apartment complex pleads not guilty
Christmas light display proposal
He dropped to one knee at area Christmas light drive-thru; fortunately she said ‘yes’
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Texas organizations to benefit from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s $4.2B charity
A Central Texas couple plans to tie the knot in 2022 after a surprise proposal in the middle of...
He dropped to one knee at area Christmas light drive-thru; fortunately she said ‘yes’
The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.
Temple: Dog dies in early morning house fire