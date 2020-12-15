Woman who fired gun inside Fort Hood residence with kids present enters guilty plea

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Emily Pait, 31, who prosecutors say fired a pistol on March 10 inside a Fort Hood residence occupied by two children and sent a bullet through a wall into an adjoining home occupied by a neighbor’s child entered a guilty plea Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery C. Manske.

None of the children, all of whom are younger than 15, was injured.

Pait pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of endangering a child and one count of deadly conduct.

She could be sentenced to as much as 10 years in federal prison.

Pait remains free on bond pending sentencing, a date for which has not yet been set.

