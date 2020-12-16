Advertisement

Another Cold Day Today, But Warmer Weather Arriving Soon!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday’s cold front has completely moved through Central Texas and we’ll be feeling the chill today! Some wrap-around moisture behind Tuesday’s system will send some clouds to cities and towns near and east of I-35. Temperatures today will be coldest near and east of I-35 with warmer temperatures west of I-35, but everyone will be well below normal this afternoon! Midday temperatures are expected to only be in the 40s and by the end of the afternoon highs will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s east-to-west across the area. Sunshine is expected to return this afternoon east of I-35, but prepare for those clouds to hang around! Skies clear tonight, winds go calm, and temperatures will tank into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. The return of south winds Thursday will help to boost temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next storm system slides through the area overnight Friday into Saturday. The front should clear the entire area by midday so temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, but the storm system could also spark some isolated rain. The best potential for rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning will be east of I-35. Rain chances are only near 20% since many will likely stay dry. Temperatures hover close to 60° Sunday but should warm into the mid-to-upper 60s for much of next week! Another cold front slides through the area Wednesday and that’ll send temperatures into the 50s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor
Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. (File)
Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at another local school shift to remote instruction
Donald Trull was taken to the McLennan County Jail.
Central Texas man, 67, charged with child indecency in incident involving girl, 6

Latest News

fastcast holiday tree
Windy Overnight & Several Cold Mornings Ahead
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly
KWTX Fastcast Images
Cold Front Arrives Today, Could Bring Some Rain