Another Cold Day Today, But Warmer Weather Arriving Soon!

Tuesday’s cold front has completely moved through Central Texas and we’ll be feeling the chill today! Some wrap-around moisture behind Tuesday’s system will send some clouds to cities and towns near and east of I-35. Temperatures today will be coldest near and east of I-35 with warmer temperatures west of I-35, but everyone will be well below normal this afternoon! Midday temperatures are expected to only be in the 40s and by the end of the afternoon highs will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s east-to-west across the area. Sunshine is expected to return this afternoon east of I-35, but prepare for those clouds to hang around! Skies clear tonight, winds go calm, and temperatures will tank into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. The return of south winds Thursday will help to boost temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next storm system slides through the area overnight Friday into Saturday. The front should clear the entire area by midday so temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, but the storm system could also spark some isolated rain. The best potential for rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning will be east of I-35. Rain chances are only near 20% since many will likely stay dry. Temperatures hover close to 60° Sunday but should warm into the mid-to-upper 60s for much of next week! Another cold front slides through the area Wednesday and that’ll send temperatures into the 50s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.