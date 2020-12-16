Advertisement

Area Affordable Care Act enrollment numbers sink during the pandemic

As the Affordable Care Act deadline nears, one organization says enrollment numbers are down in...
As the Affordable Care Act deadline nears, one organization says enrollment numbers are down in Central Texas. (File)(OYS)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the deadline to secure coverage through the Affordable Care Act nears, one organization says Central Texas enrollment numbers have plummeted this year.

“This time last year, our numbers were a lot higher,” said Leticia Ledezma, the director of patient services at Lone Star Circle of Care, a network of clinics with facilities in Killeen, Temple and Harker Heights.

Ledezma chalks up much of this decline to economic uncertainty.

“It’s uncertainty that is keeping some of the consumers from coming in and applying just because they don’t know what the future holds — whether they’re going to be able to make those payments if they themselves are not employed,” Ledezma said.

She also said enrollment numbers could be down because some Texans are counting on certain types of coverage to auto-renew in the new year and because there hasn’t been as much outreach this year amid the pandemic.

“Our organization usually does a lot of outreach to schools, churches, events,” Ledezma said.

“However, because of the pandemic, a lot of those events were cancelled.”

As Texans punt on securing coverage, Ledezma says the number of uninsured could soar next year.

