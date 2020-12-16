Baylor Bears sign 18 players to Class of 2021

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rebuilding process is underway at Baylor University as 17 of the nation’s top high school football players signed their National Letters of Intent to play for school’s football team in the Class of 2021.

The Bears also landed Drew Estrada, from Dartmouth, as a graduate transfer.

Of the 18 players who made it official on early signing day, 15 are from the state of Texas.

That includes standout senior Monaray Baldwin from Shoemaker High School in Killeen.

The Bears are able to sign players through Friday, and during the traditional signing window that begins February 3, 2020.

Below is a list of the commits, along with individual bios provided by Baylor Athletics.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/School

Monaray Baldwin WR 5-9 165 Killeen, TX/Shoemaker HS

Elijah Bean WR 6-5 198 Humble, TX/Summer Creek HS

Cameron Bonner WR 5-11 170 Houston, TX/St. Thomas HS

Tyrone M. Brown LB 6-0 220 Orange, TX/West Orange-Stark HS

Cisco Caston S 6-2 195 Weatherford, TX/HS

Dakote Doyle-Robinson DT 6-1 270 St. Louis, Mo./De Smet

Kyron Drones QB 6-2 205 Pearland, TX/Shadow Creek HS

Javon Gipson WR 6-3 184 Richmond, TX/George Ranch HS

Connor Heffernan OL 6-4 280 Georgetown, TX/HS

Jordan Jenkins RB 6-1 208 Lindale, TX/HS

Cooper Lanz DE 6-4 242 Denton, TX/Guyer HS

Devin Lemear S 6-0 175 Manor, TX/HS

Ryan Lengyel OL 6-5 285 Dallas, TX/Jesuit Prep

Jackie Marshall LB 6-2 235 LaPlace, LA/East St. John HS

Romario Noel CB 6-2 202 Cypress, TX/Cy Ranch HS

Tate Williams OL 6-4 270 Wall, TX/HS

Tevin Williams III CB 6-1 183 Stillwater, OK/HS

TRANSFERS

Name Pos. Cl. Ht. Wt. Hometown/School

Drew Estrada WR Sr. 6-0 190 Argyle, TX/Dartmouth

BAYLOR DECEMBER 2020 SIGNING DAY BIOS

Monaray Baldwin

WR, 5-9, 165

Killeen, TX/Shoemaker HS

High School: Prepped at Shoemaker High in Killeen, Texas for coach Toby Foreman … helped team to 8-3 record as a senior … 42 receptions for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns … averaged 75.6 yards per game … also rushed 33 times for 399 yards and two scores … finished season with 1,306 all-purpose yards … returned one interception for touchdown … also returns kick and punts … two time all-district selection … No. 157 player in Texas according to 247 Sports … three-star prospect … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN … owns a 10.66 PR in the 100 meters on the track … also competed in long jump, triple jump, and relays

Personal: Son of Avion and Amanda Sherman … plans to major in sport management

Elijah Bean

WR, 6-5, 198

Humble, TX/Summer Creek HS

High School: Played at Summer Creek High School for coach Kenney Harrison … totaled 34 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … No. 51 player in Texas according to 247 Sports … rated three stars … No. 52 wide receiver in the nation … earned a three-star ranking from Rivals … ESPN’s No. 77 player in Texas … No. 74 wide receiver nationally … ESPN rates as three stars … Ranked a four-star prospect by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … DCTF No. 50 in Texas … No. 9 wide receiver in state … first-team pick by VYPE … VYPE’s preseason H-Town Hot 100 No. 25 player overall … first team all-district honoree in 2019 … picked Baylor over Arkansas, Northwestern, Utah and Pittsburgh

Personal: Son of Sharon and Terrance Bean … plans to major in biology … early enrollee

Cameron Bonner

WR, 5-11, 170

Houston, TX/St. Thomas HS

High School: Played at St. Thomas High School for coach Rich McGuire … helped team to 7-3 record as a senior … totaled 35 receptions for 754 yards and eight touchdowns … first team All-District selection … finished high school career with more than 2,000 receiving yards … posted 1,255 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019 … 247 Sports rated as a three-star prospect … No. 76 in Texas … Rivals’ No. 97 player in the state … three-star ranking … ESPN rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 83 player in Texas … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked as No. 90 in Texas and No. 7 athlete in state … member of DCTF Hot 100 … also played basketball … picked Baylor over Arizona and Illinois

Personal: Son of Na’kea Artis- Bonner … plans to major in business with an emphasis on entrepreneurship

Tyrone M. Brown

LB, 6-0, 220

Orange, TX/West Orange-Stark HS

High School: Starred at West Orange-Stark High School for coach Cornel Thompson … Helped team to 8-1 mark as a senior … finished season with 122 tackles, 11.0 TFL and 5.0 sacks … also forced five fumbles and recovered three fumbles … recorded two fumble return touchdowns and had two pass breakups … led team to 10-2 mark in 2019 … totaled 149 tackles as junior … 2020 District 11-4A Division II Defensive MVP … ESPN’s No. 25 inside linebacker nationally … rated three stars by 247 Sports … earned three-star ranking from Rivals … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rated him a three-star prospect

Personal: Son of Tyrone and Tiffany Brown … planning to study sport management … early enrollee

Cisco Caston

S, 6-2, 195

Weatherford, TX/HS

High School: Prepped at Weatherford High School for coach Billy Mathis … tallied 71 tackles with three interceptions as a senior … added two TFL and one forced fumble … also scored seven touchdowns including three receiving, two rushing, one interception return and one kickoff return … rushed 13 times for 121 yards … had 12 receptions for 187 yards … also threw a touchdown pass … 473 all-purpose yards … posted 80 tackles and one interception during his junior season … 63 tackles as a sophomore … added 22 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns … ranked as No. 81 player in Texas by 247 Sports … earned a three-star rating … Rivals rated as three stars … No. 99 in Texas … ESPN ranked him No. 120 in state and No. 52 safety nationally … three-star rating … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked him No. 89 in Texas … No. 4 safety in state… Austin American-Statesman Fab 55 pick … picked Baylor over Arkansas, Florida and Florida State

Personal: Son of Rotavia Washington … planning to major in business

Dakote Doyle-Robinson

DT, 6-1, 270

St. Louis, MO/De Smet

High School: Prepped at De Smet High School in St. Louis, Mo. for coach Robert Steeples … helped team to 6-1 record in 2020 … team reached Missouri Class 6A State Championship … Posted 32 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss as a senior … added 4.0 sacks and one fumble recovery … rated three stars by 247 Sports … No. 16 player in Missouri … ESPN rated as a three-star prospect … No. 15 player in Missouri … Ranked No. 13 on Super 30 countdown by St. Louis Post-Dispatch … picked Baylor over Michigan State and Washington State

Personal: Son of Jennifer Doyle … plans to major in business

Kyron Drones

QB, 6-2, 205

Pearland, TX/Shadow Creek HS

High School: Prepped at Shadow Creek High School under coach Brad Butler … passed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in six games … also rushed for 228 yards and two scores … helped team to 2019 UIL state championship and a 16-0 record … earned Offensive MVP honors in the championship game … named as the 10-5A Overall MVP … third-team all-state selection … Elite 11 finalist … passed for 3,390 yards and 46 touchdowns during junior season … added 18 rushing touchdowns and 825 rushing yards … had 337 passing yards and four touchdowns in 2018 … rated four stars by 247 Sports … No. 20 player in Texas … No. 125 nationally … No. 7 dual-threat quarterback … four star rating from ESPN … No. 60 in Texas … No. 10 dual-threat QB … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked as No. 34 in Texas … No. 8 quarterback … three-star rating by Rivals … No. 45 player in Texas … No. 15 dual-threat QB … Austin American-Statesman Fab 55 pick … also played basketball … chose Baylor over Auburn, Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri and Georgia Tech

Personal: Son of Kevin and Olinka Drones … father is defensive line coach at Shadow Creek HS … plans to major in business … early enrollee

Drew Estrada

WR, 6-0, 190

Argyle, TX/Dartmouth

Prior to Baylor: Spent four seasons at Dartmouth College … granted a fifth year due to a medical hardship … left ranked 14th at Dartmouth with 2,392 career all-purpose yards … also 12th in career receptions (110) and 15th in receiving yards (1,418) … Phil Steele 2020 FCS Preseason All-American at two positions — all-purpose second team and punt returner fourth team … Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League at four positions: first team all-purpose, second team wide receiver and punt returner, and third team kickoff returner …. Had very strong 2019 season … All-Ivy League Second Team at both wide receiver and return specialist … first team wide receiver according to Phil Steele ... named to FCS Athletics Directors Association Academic All-Star Team … recipient of the team’s Reggie Williams Award as the player who through leadership and action has made Dartmouth a better place … led the conference and ranked 13th nationally in all-purpose yards per game (137.1) … fourth in the FCS in punt return average (17.0) … second in the league in touchdown catches (8), fourth in receiving yards per game (82.7) and sixth in receptions per game (5.1) … 2018 recipient of Dartmouth’s Charles (Stubby) Pearson Award as the underclassman whose character, leadership on campus, high academic standing and performance on the playing field most resembles that of Charles (Stubby) Pearson ’42, captain of 1941 football team who died while serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II … not only major contributor during 2018 season as he led the team with 27 receptions, but also ran the ball 20 times on jet sweeps and end arounds, averaging 7.0 yards per carry (second highest on the team minimum two carries) … as a sophomore in 2017, was second-leading receiver for Dartmouth in both catches (32) and yardage (318) … also ran the ball 22 times for 106 yards on end arounds and returned nine kickoffs at an average of just over 19 yards … played in all 10 games … redshirted in 2016 due to injury

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Todd Rogers at Argyle … Caught 67 passes for 1,071 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior for 14-2 District 6-4A champions … added 348 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground … also punted and even took some kickoffs … all-district selection … Rivals all-area first team … Argyle posted a record of 56-5 during his four years, reaching the state championship game three times and winning it as a sophomore … captained football and soccer teams as a senior and also competed in track for three years ... district MVP in soccer as a senior.

Personal: Son of Aaron and Kendra Estrada … father played football at SMU and grandfather at Arlington State … ranked nationally as a distance runner in elementary school … cousin Andrew Sisco pitched for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox in the mid-2000s … completed undergraduate degree in sociology modified economics in December 2020 … will enroll at Baylor in January 2020

Javon Gipson

WR, 6-2, 205

Richmond, TX/George Ranch HS

High School: Played at George Ranch High School for coach Nick Cavallo … helped team to 5-3 record as a senior … totaled 29 receptions for 530 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 … also returned kicks and punts … had 637 receiving yards on 29 catches and nine scores as a junior … caught two touchdowns during sophomore season in 2018 … earned three-star rating from 247 Sports … No. 93 player in Texas … No. 95 wide receiver nationally … three-star recruit at Rivals … ESPN’s No. 70 player in Texas … three-star prospect … also ran track

Personal: Son of Eric and Misty Gipson … plans to major in physical therapy … early enrollee

Connor Heffernan

OL, 6-4, 280

Georgetown, TX/HS

High School: Played at Georgetown High School for coach Chuck Griffin … helped team to 8-2 record as a senior … anchored the line of a run heavy offense that scored 42.25 points per game … 2019 UIL 11-5A Division I first-team all-district honoree … No. 106 player in Texas according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … No. 3 center in the state … rated three stars by 247 Sports … No. 63 in Texas … Rivals rated three stars … No. 57 in Texas … No. 17 offensive guard nationally … No. 79 in Texas according to ESPN … three-star prospect

Personal: Son of Jeff and Kim Heffernan … planning to major in business administration … early enrollee

Jordan Jenkins

RB, 6-1, 208

Lindale, TX/HS

High School: Starred at Lindale High School for coach Chris Cochran … helped team to 14-2 mark as a senior and trip to state championship game … rushed for 2,938 yards and 52 touchdowns … added 24 receptions for 218 yards and four scores … also returned one kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown … exploded for a nine touchdown game in 2020 state playoffs … rushed for 1,422 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior … tallied 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns … rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports … No. 27 player in Texas … No. 10 running back nationally … Rivals rated as a three-star recruit … No. 85 player in Texas … ESPN’s No. 106 player in Texas … earned three-star rank … No. 31 player in Texas on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Top 100 … DCTF No. 3 running back in state … Austin American-Statesman Fab 55 pick

Personal: Grandson of Kathy Zemer … plans to major in computer science

Cooper Lanz

DE, 6-4, 242

Denton, TX/Guyer HS

High School: Prepped at Denton Guyer High School for coach Rodney Webb … helped team to 8-2 record in 2020 … 88 tackles and 15.0 TFL as a senior … tallied 8.0 sacks with 15 QB hurries and one forced fumble … All-District honoree … helped team to Class 6A state finals as a junior … 80 tackles, 24.0 TFL and 7.0 sacks in 2019 … No. 145 in Texas according to 247 Sports … three-star prospect … ESPN also rated as a three-star recruit … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football No. 114 in Texas … No. 84 on Dallas Morning-News Top 100 for Class of 2021 … also played baseball

Personal: Son of John and Nancy Lanz … brother John is an offensive lineman at TCU … plans to major in business

Devin Lemear

S, 6-0, 175

Manor, TX/HS

High School: Prepped at Manor High School for coach James Keller … 54 tackles with one interception in 2020 … three PBU and one TFL … also returned four kickoffs for 100 yards … All-District honoree … 59 tackles and two interceptions as a junior … helped team to 8-6 record and Class 5A Division I quarterfinals … rated three stars by 247 Sports … No. 142 in Texas … No. 76 safety nationally … Rivals rated a three-star recruit … ESPN’s No. 97 player in Texas … three-star recruit … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked as No. 75 player in Texas and No. 3 safety in the state … also played basketball … picked Baylor over TCU and Texas

Personal: Son of Darryl and Frances Lemear … planning to major in computer science … early enrollee

Ryan Lengyel

OL, 6-5, 285

Dallas, TX/Jesuit Prep

High School: Starred at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas for coach Brandon Hickman … helped team to 6-4 record as a senior … 41 pancake blocks and 15 knockdowns in 2020 … Key piece of a potent offense that averaged more than 45 points per game and 432.8 yards per game … part of offensive line that allowed just 11 total sacks in 10 games … 247 Sports rated a three-star prospect … No. 161 in Texas … No. 94 offensive tackle nationally … a three-star prospect according to Rivals … No. 48 offensive tackle in the country … ESPN rated as a three-star recruit … picked Baylor over Texas

Personal: Son of Craig and Kathryn Lengyel … plans to major in supply chain management … Eagle Scout

Jackie Marshall

LB, 6-2, 235

LaPlace, LA/East St. John HS

High School: Starred at East St. John High School in Reserve, La. for coach Brandon Brown … Helped team to 8-2 record as a senior … two-time first team All-District honoree … 70 tackles and 24 TFL in 2020 … added 13.5 sacks and one forced fumble … also rushed 22 times for 117 yards and two scores ... returned one kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown … rated three stars by 247 Sports … No. 16 in Louisiana … No. 16 inside linebacker nationally … Rivals rated as a three-star recruit … No. 19 in Louisiana … ESPN ranked him No. 19 in state of Louisiana … three-star prospect … picked Baylor over Arkansas and Arizona

Personal: Son of Lisa Marshall … undecided on major

Romario Noel

CB, 6-2, 202

Cypress, TX/Cy Ranch HS

High School: Played at Cy Ranch High School for coach Sean McAuliffe … helped team to 7-3 record in 2020 … totaled 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL and three pass breakups as a senior … also added one sack and two forced fumbles … All-District honoree … racked up 36 tackles as a junior … added 4.0 TFL … No. 115 in Texas according to 247 Sports … three-star recruit … Rivals called him a three-star prospect … ESPN’s No. 116 player in Texas … three-star recruit … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked No. 120 in state … No. 6 cornerback … also played basketball

Personal: Son of Johny and Micheline Noel … plans to major in accounting

Tate Williams

OL, 6-4, 270

Wall, TX/HS

High School: Key performer at Wall High School for coach Houston Guy … led team to 8-4 record as a senior … two time All-State honoree … on offensive line, graded at 91 percent with 73 pancake blocks … has also seen time on defense with 16 tackles, 6.0 TFL and two QB hurries … anchored an offense that piled up more than 239 yards per game on the ground and 33 rushing touchdowns … graded out at 94 percent with 65 pancake blocks as a junior … Rated four stars by 247 Sports … No. 23 in Texas … No. 9 offensive guard nationally … No. 139 player in the country … Rivals rates three stars … No. 78 in nation … ESPN ranks as No. 81 in Texas … No. 26 offensive guard in the country … three-star recruit … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football No. 37 player in Texas … No. 2 offensive guard in the state … also a thrower on track and field team

Personal: Son of Ty and Kristie Williams … father was an All-American shot putter at Angelo State … plans to major in kinesiology

Tevin Williams III

CB, 6-1, 183

Stillwater, OK/HS

High School: Prepped at Stillwater (Okla.) High School for coach Tucker Barnard … led team to 9-1 record in 2020 … helped team to a pair of state title games … 42 tackles, 3.0 TFL and one interception as a senior … added four pass breakups … also had 17 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns on offense … first team All-Conference selection … 38 tackles and two interceptions in his junior season … 31 tackles and two picks as a sophomore … rated four stars by 247 Sports … No. 8 player in Oklahoma … No. 27 corner nationally … Rivals’ No. 4 player in Oklahoma … No. 46 corner nationally … three-star prospect … Rated three stars by ESPN … No. 9 player in Oklahoma … No. 32 corner nationally … No. 16 on The Oklahoman’s 2021 Super 30 list

Personal: Son of Tevin, Sr. and Melissa Williams … plans to major in psychology

