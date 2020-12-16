Advertisement

Belton: Former police chief dies at 90

Roy Richard Kneese served as Belton’s police chief for more than two decades.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Services have been scheduled for Roy Richard Kneese, a Korean and Vietnam War veteran who served as Belton’s police chief for more than two decades.

Kneese died Sunday at his home in Belton.

He was 90.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel at 2525 North Main St., in Belton.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial follows at North Belton Cemetery.

Kneese joined the U.S. Army in 1947, and while stationed at Fort Hood met and married his wife, Iris.

After retiring from the Army in 1968, he joined the Belton Police Department in 1974 was named chief, a position he held until his retirement in 1995.

He’s survived by his wife, four children, 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

