CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs

Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black tar heroin and 14 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.(customs & bp)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HILDALGO, Texas (KWTX) - Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas stopped a 64-year-old woman returning to the U.S. last Friday with $2.3 million in narcotics.

Officials said the woman was attempting to smuggle 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 10 packages of brown heroin weighing 23.59 pounds, 27 packages of black-tar heroin weighing 61.02 pounds and six packages of cocaine weighing 14.11 pounds into the U.S.

The woman’s arrest was the third bust by officers in that area on Friday.

In a separate bust, the officers found 44 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the gas tank of a pickup driven by a 53-year-old man crossing into the U.S. at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Officials said the packages contained 51 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

Agents later discovered three packages of meth hidden in a 2003 Lincoln Navigator driven by a 27-year-old man.

They seized 3.35 pounds of meth valued at $67,000.

The three drivers, all U.S. citizens, were arrested. They have not been identified.

