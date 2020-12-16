Advertisement

Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion

By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELESTE, Texas (KXII) - Texas game wardens believe a six-foot-long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by a man in Celeste Saturday could be the same one spotted farther south weeks ago.

Game Warden Randolph McGee says the man was hunting deer Saturday afternoon when he shot and killed the mountain lion as it approached his hunting stand.

“It’s really unique up here in north Texas, we’re just simply not in their range,” McGee said. “They’re designed to take down large game, but their main diet is deer meat.”

McGee says there were several sightings of the animal weeks ago. Surveillance video near farmland in Rowlett shows what McGee believes is the same animal.

Their natural habitat is right in the name, mountainous areas of the country mostly out west. But McGee says the one mountain lion species native to Texas lives out towards El Paso and this is the only one he’s ever seen killed in Texas.

“One thing we ask people to do if they harvest something like this is ‘hey give us a call,’” McGee said. “We kind of want to check it out and I know our wildlife biologists took some DNA out of this.”

Mountain lions are considered non-game animals by the state and can be hunted at any time by anyone with a valid Texas hunting license.

“The thing was out there trying to survive and live, trying to get him a meal,” McGee said.

McGee says there are rarely any reported mountain lion attacks on humans, but anyone who shoots one while hunting is asked to call the Texas Game Wardens.

A team of biologists will go out to examine the animal and through a DNA sample, they can determine where the mountain lion may have come from.

Until Saturday, the most recent mountain lion sighting in Texoma was in Pushmataha County on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor
Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. (File)
Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at another local school shift to remote instruction
Donald Trull was taken to the McLennan County Jail.
Central Texas man, 67, charged with child indecency in incident involving girl, 6

Latest News

Funeral services were pending Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen for former...
Former Central Texas JP who once set $4 billion bond for murder suspect dies at 81
Just days after a video showed Chicago Police invading her home, and handcuffing her while...
Handcuffed Naked In Her Home By Police, To Lori Lightfoot: ‘I Believed In You As A Black Woman
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs
University officials at Texas A&M and experts elsewhere said academic misconduct cases have...
Texas A&M investigates ‘large scale’ cheating case
Authorities are looking for Carlos Benjamin Pena, 53.
Fugitive sought in connection to child sex abuse case in Texas