Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - To his parents, Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, is a “miracle child.”

Cooper survived a horrifying accident as he rode his motorcycle in November at a ranch that was hosting a motocross event.

An adult rider T-boned him, leaving him in a coma with brain injuries so severe there were questions about whether he would ever recover.

But recover he did, and three and a half weeks later, he’s back at home and close to his normal self.

“We honestly believe if it wasn’t for God’s grace and his miraculously healing power, Cooper would not be here with us today,” Cooper’s father, Richard, said.

The weekend before Thanksgiving, Cooper, who is one of the top-ranked motocross riders for his age in the state, was participating in the event at Rocky Ridge Ranch in Decatur.

He raced on Saturday Nov. 21 and finished in third place.

The next day he was on his motorcycle in a common area where participants and their families gathered, traveling at a speed of less than 5 mph as he followed his dad to the track to watch other competitors when, according to witnesses, an adult rider hit him at a speed of more than 25 mph.

Cooper was thrown from his bike and knocked unconscious.

He immediately began having seizures on the ground.

Cooper’s mother, Tiffany, who is a librarian at Cooper’s school, was nearby when she got the call that changed her life.

“I was about a hundred yards away in our camper cooking lunch when my daughter called me hysterical. She said ‘you need to come now.’ I got there as quick as I could.”

“There were multiple medics on the scene and police and ambulance on the way and I could see things were not good. It was a very gruesome scene.”

Cooper was flown by helicopter to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

There wasn’t room for Tiffany in the helicopter so a firefighter drove her to the hospital.

When the family got to the medical center, the news wasn’t good.

“At first they told us he had a couple of brain bleeds but they were more concerned about his spleen. They said he had a grade three spleen laceration and internal bleeding and he had a laceration on his face cut down to the bone,” Tiffany said.

Even though he wasn’t racing, Cooper was wearing a helmet thanks to a last-minute urging by his big sister Kaylee, 17, a senior at Midway High School.

“Thankfully he had his helmet on or he wouldn’t be here,” Tiffany said.

His life was spared, but his injuries were extensive.

By the second day in the ICU, Cooper had not regained consciousness.

He began thrashing so doctors ordered an emergency MRI.

Cooper was diagnosed with diffuse axonal injury, a brain injury which is one of the most common and devastating types of brain injuries.

The outcome is frequently coma, with more than 90% of patients with severe diffuse axonal injury never regaining consciousness.

Cooper defied the odds.

“He woke up the third day or the second night and he knew who he was and knew who I was so that was a miracle,” Tiffany said.

Because of his progress, he was moved out of ICU to the medical trauma unit.

The recovery has been day-to-day.

Cooper did have one day of major memory lapse, Tiffany says, but since then he’s progressed pretty much every day since.

“The Saturday after Thanksgiving he just started making huge improvements with his speech and eating well and started using his hands to put together puzzles and he started building Legos,” Tiffany said.

“Monday, Nov. 30 he was able to stand up for the first time. Tuesday, Dec. 1, he stood out of bed for the first time. He made so many improvements they said he’s surpassed all expectations.”

Cooper was released from the hospital on Dec. 2, weeks ahead of what was predicted.

While he hasn’t been able to return to class, Cooper’s third grade classmates in Amy Cheatham’s class are making sure he’s remembered.

The school’s principal, Mandi Bronstad, had an idea to bring in a large teddy bear to sit in Cooper’s desk.

Counselor David Jackson and his wife made it happen, and the class named him “Cooper Bear.”

“He comes with us to gym, music and library. He reads with us in our reading groups and he ‘works’ on assignments from his desk. I starting noticing that a student or two had always written a comment like ‘great job!’ or put a 10 on it, which I found so sweet,” Cheatham said.

Cooper’s family says ‘Cooper Bear’ has been a big hit with Cooper.

The young boy is scheduled for a major MRI Friday in Fort Worth and has started therapy in Central Texas.

The family wants to thank everyone for the prayers coming from all over the United States, their church, the racing community, school and Cook’s for the care Cooper’s been given.

If Cooper continues on the same trajectory, his parents are hopeful Cooper Bear will soon be replaced by Cooper himself, and that he and his mother may be able to return to school as soon as the beginning of the year.

“Cooper is such a kind and joyful boy and we miss him in our classroom every day,” Cheatham said.

“We are anxiously awaiting his return but his friends understand that he needs time to rest and recover. Until then, Cooper Bear is holding his place in his seat and is a daily reminder of our sweet friend.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with medical expenses

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.