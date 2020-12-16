Central Texas man snared in online child sex sting arrested

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) – Bryce Montgomery, 34, of Eddy, was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor after he was arrested as he arrived for a meeting earlier in the day with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, Woodway police said.

The arrest came after an exchange of messages with a Woodway investigator posing online as a teenage girl that quickly turned sexual, as nude photos were requested and sex acts were discussed, police said.

A meeting was arranged Tuesday in the 600 block of Hewitt Drive, police said.

Officers spotted Montgomery as he arrived at the location and arrested him after he drove to the 8000 block of Imperial Drive, police said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.