Advertisement

Central Texas man snared in online child sex sting arrested

An Eddy man snared Tuesday in an online child sex sting was jailed Tuesday facing an online...
An Eddy man snared Tuesday in an online child sex sting was jailed Tuesday facing an online solicitation of a minor charge. (File)(KMVT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) – Bryce Montgomery, 34, of Eddy, was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor after he was arrested as he arrived for a meeting earlier in the day with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, Woodway police said.

The arrest came after an exchange of messages with a Woodway investigator posing online as a teenage girl that quickly turned sexual, as nude photos were requested and sex acts were discussed, police said.

A meeting was arranged Tuesday in the 600 block of Hewitt Drive, police said.

Officers spotted Montgomery as he arrived at the location and arrested him after he drove to the 8000 block of Imperial Drive, police said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Maria Mata
Missing teenager who was focus of local police search found safe
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest
Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor

Latest News

Temple ISD students are “gearing up” to spread warmth in their community.
Local students are “gearing up” to spread warmth in their community.
A Central Texas therapist says he's seen a significant increase in students seeking help after...
School year so far has been stressful for some Central Texas students
The county-owned, but privately operated Limestone County Detention Center has been sold to its...
Groesbeck: Limestone County Detention Center sold to private operator
As the Affordable Care Act deadline nears, one organization says enrollment numbers are down in...
Area Affordable Care Act enrollment numbers sink during the pandemic
Ascension Providence Mental Health Resources
Ascension Providence Mental Health Resources