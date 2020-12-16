Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor
Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. (File)
Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at another local school shift to remote instruction
Donald Trull was taken to the McLennan County Jail.
Central Texas man, 67, charged with child indecency in incident involving girl, 6

Latest News

Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road
Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, was released from the hospital...
Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident
Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Texas school leaders urge state not to cut funding as they struggle with declining enrollment
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania