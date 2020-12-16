Ex-Central Texas jail guard named in 2-count indictment

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Former Bell County jail guard Rusty Bob Cook, 39, of Moody, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging violation of civil rights of person in custody/sexual and sexual assault.

Cook was arrested in September after a Texas Rangers investigation.

His bond was set at $50,000.

He did not appear on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

Cook “engaged in sexual contact with a female inmate,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release at the time of the arrest.

“During the investigation conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, along with Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger, Cook confessed to having a sexual relationship with the inmate,” he said.

Jail officials first learned of the allegations on Sept. 4.

