Advertisement

Fire engulfs home in nearby town

A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a fire engulfed their...
A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a fire engulfed their house.(Clint Webb)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a flames engulfed their house.

Lorena, Robinson and Hewitt fire departments responded to the fire a little before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The parents and three kids made it out of the fire okay, according to a fire chief on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor
Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. (File)
Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at another local school shift to remote instruction
Donald Trull was taken to the McLennan County Jail.
Central Texas man, 67, charged with child indecency in incident involving girl, 6

Latest News

Healthcare workers at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple were receiving the first of two...
Vaccination of healthcare workers begins at one local hospital
TPD investigates Tuesday evening shooting
Shooting sends two juveniles to local hospital
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
University High School in Waco transitioning to remote learning
Police say 70-year-old Sandra Upton suffers from Alzheimer’s. Photo Courtesy Temple Police...
Silver Alert issued for missing local woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s