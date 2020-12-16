Fire engulfs home in nearby town

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a flames engulfed their house.

Lorena, Robinson and Hewitt fire departments responded to the fire a little before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The parents and three kids made it out of the fire okay, according to a fire chief on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

