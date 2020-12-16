Advertisement

Groesbeck: Limestone County Detention Center sold to private operator

The county-owned, but privately operated Limestone County Detention Center has been sold to its operator, county officials said Tuesday. (Photo by John Carroll/file)(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) – The buildings and property at the county-owned, but privately operated Limestone County Detention Center, have been sold to the operator, La Salle Corrections, for $3.75 million, county officials confirmed to KWTX Tuesday.

County commissioners approved the sale on Dec. 1 which includes a total of seven buildings and an easement to get to the property, along with a long-term lease on a maintenance facility across the street, officials said.

Officials said the prison buildings needed some work.

As part of the sale, La Salle had to agree to guarantee jobs would remain in-tact for at least five years.

County officials say they were pleased to be getting the jail onto the tax roll.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continues to operate the county-owned Limestone County Law Enforcement Center, the county jail which is separate from the prison.

